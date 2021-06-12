BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB) Short Interest Up 2,650.0% in May

BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 2,650.0% from the May 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

BABB stock opened at $0.78 on Friday. BAB has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.72.

Get BAB alerts:

BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter. BAB had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 12.26%.

BAB, Inc franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), and SweetDuet (SD) trade names in the United States. It's BAB franchised brand consists of daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for BAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.