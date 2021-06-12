Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $18.95. Bank of the James Financial Group shares last traded at $18.76, with a volume of 4,652 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.98. The stock has a market cap of $81.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Bank of the James Financial Group alerts:

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $9.18 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $10.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 1.8%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Salzhauer Michael raised its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 36,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 86,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 7,412 shares during the period. 31.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of the James Financial Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:BOTJ)

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the mpany for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the Unites States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.