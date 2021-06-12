Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 83 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UTHR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,412,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $738,151,000 after purchasing an additional 139,803 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $432,602,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $535,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 502,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,277,000 after purchasing an additional 17,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $58,944,000. 95.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $179.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.46. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $98.37 and a 12-month high of $212.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.51.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.99). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $379.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UTHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.14.

In related news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 2,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $357,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $778,126.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,410 shares of company stock worth $1,154,689. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

