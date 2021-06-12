Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys New Holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Stantec by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,854,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867,974 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stantec in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,385,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stantec by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,188,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,977,000 after acquiring an additional 346,900 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Stantec by 149.1% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,131,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,677,000 after acquiring an additional 677,022 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Stantec by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 709,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,181,000 after acquiring an additional 9,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STN opened at $45.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.28. Stantec Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $47.56.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $674.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.17 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 3.95%. Equities research analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1346 per share. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.08%.

Several research firms have weighed in on STN. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Stantec from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Stantec from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, February 26th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Stantec from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

