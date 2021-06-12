Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys New Shares in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,482,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 43,961.5% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 87,923 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,277,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,483,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,114.8% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 277,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 254,718 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:PAVE opened at $26.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.11. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80.

