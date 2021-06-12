Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Lowers Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 94.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,123 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,881,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $39,451,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 292.2% in the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 428,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,570,000 after buying an additional 319,477 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 172,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,333,000 after buying an additional 13,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 374.1% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 12,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALXN shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.32.

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $181.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.36, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.91 and a 12-month high of $182.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.56.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

