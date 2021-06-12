Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Makes New $34,000 Investment in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 900 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TWOU. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of 2U by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of 2U during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of 2U by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of 2U by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 2U by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TWOU opened at $39.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 0.98. 2U, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.45 and a 1 year high of $59.74.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $232.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.49 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 15.75% and a negative net margin of 24.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. Research analysts forecast that 2U, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TWOU shares. Barrington Research raised their price objective on 2U from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on 2U from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on 2U from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson raised their target price on 2U from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.10.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

