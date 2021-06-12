Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 44.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NCLH. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 53.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $32.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.09. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.56 and a 1 year high of $34.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.11.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 9,693.11% and a negative return on equity of 61.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.99) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NCLH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Macquarie raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

