Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Takes $57,000 Position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IHAK. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $69,785,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $14,999,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $6,235,000. Amarillo National Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $5,872,000. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,097,000.

IHAK opened at $42.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.34. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $44.18.

