Bao Finance (BAO) Trading 4.8% Lower Over Last Week

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 12th. One Bao Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Bao Finance has a market cap of $14.96 million and $744,553.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002800 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00058050 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.21 or 0.00162938 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.11 or 0.00196228 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $422.37 or 0.01182209 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,812.46 or 1.00238489 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Bao Finance Profile

Bao Finance was first traded on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Buying and Selling Bao Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bao Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bao Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

