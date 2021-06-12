Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, a growth of 229.9% from the May 13th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. AlphaValue upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS BMWYY opened at $38.33 on Friday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $39.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.21.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

