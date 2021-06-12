Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Upgraded to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from $1.50 to $1.65 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from $1.50 to $1.65 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.79.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

BTEGF stock opened at $1.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.33. Baytex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.85.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Baytex Energy stock. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,708,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,000.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

Further Reading: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.