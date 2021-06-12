BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.88

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 14th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.875 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

BCE stock traded up C$0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$61.66. 3,084,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,926,660. BCE has a 52-week low of C$52.52 and a 52-week high of C$61.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$59.11. The firm has a market cap of C$55.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.61 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BCE will post 3.3805505 EPS for the current year.

BCE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BCE from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on BCE from C$59.50 to C$61.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$61.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on BCE from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$60.55.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

