Beaxy (BXY) Price Hits $0.0049 on Major Exchanges

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 12th. Over the last seven days, Beaxy has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar. One Beaxy coin can now be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beaxy has a market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $205.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00058575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003445 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00021655 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $279.27 or 0.00786876 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,915.55 or 0.08214852 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00086228 BTC.

About Beaxy

Beaxy (BXY) is a coin. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,295,490 coins. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @BeaxyExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Buying and Selling Beaxy

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beaxy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

