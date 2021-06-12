Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,772 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,160 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $29,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.67.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $242.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.17, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $246.83. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $219.50 and a fifty-two week high of $284.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

