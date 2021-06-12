Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Short Interest Update

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 95.1% from the May 13th total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of BDRFY opened at $24.36 on Friday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $19.70 and a one year high of $24.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.06.

BDRFY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

