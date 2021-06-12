Belt Finance (BELT) Trading 38.7% Lower This Week

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded down 17.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 12th. One Belt Finance coin can now be bought for $21.11 or 0.00058434 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Belt Finance has traded down 38.7% against the dollar. Belt Finance has a total market capitalization of $68.62 million and $5.15 million worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Belt Finance

Belt Finance’s total supply is 3,250,877 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Finance Coin Trading

