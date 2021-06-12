Bezant One Day Volume Reaches $2,298.00 (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded up 587.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 12th. Over the last seven days, Bezant has traded 120.2% higher against the dollar. Bezant has a market cap of $950,512.48 and approximately $2,298.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bezant coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00060851 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00022301 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.53 or 0.00800206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,005.80 or 0.08365259 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00086839 BTC.

Bezant Profile

Bezant (CRYPTO:BZNT) is a coin. Its launch date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . The official website for Bezant is bezant.io . The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Bezant

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

