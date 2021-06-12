Biechele Royce Advisors Has $2.05 Million Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Biechele Royce Advisors decreased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Zimmer Biomet accounts for 1.0% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 21,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZBH traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,112,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,049. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.00 and a 52 week high of $180.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.33. The stock has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a PE ratio of 58.84, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 16.93%.

ZBH has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.35.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $171.58 per share, for a total transaction of $171,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,372. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

