Biltmore Family Office LLC Acquires New Position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HIMS. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at about $183,000. 27.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HIMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

Shares of HIMS traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.21. 1,373,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,921,242. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.09 and a beta of -0.11. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.09 and a fifty-two week high of $25.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.09.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.74 million. Research analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

