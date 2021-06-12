Biltmore Family Office LLC Has $421,000 Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Biltmore Family Office LLC reduced its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,877 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 162 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $236.93. 2,654,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,967,618. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $232.77. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $178.88 and a 52-week high of $238.18. The firm has a market cap of $176.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.80.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

