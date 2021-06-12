Biltmore Family Office LLC Has $835,000 Stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 158.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 68,142 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 519,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,412,000 after buying an additional 31,767 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,253,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 679,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,751,000 after buying an additional 126,789 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

Shares of BAB stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.04. The company had a trading volume of 246,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,419. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.53. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $31.68 and a one year high of $33.84.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

