Biltmore Family Office LLC Purchases 1,002 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,655,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,450,000 after purchasing an additional 976,575 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 99.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,019,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,640,000 after purchasing an additional 507,779 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 745,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,864,000 after acquiring an additional 65,898 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 607,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,448,000 after acquiring an additional 33,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 571,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,298,000 after acquiring an additional 53,125 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BAB traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.04. The company had a trading volume of 246,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,419. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.53. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $31.68 and a 1-year high of $33.84.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

