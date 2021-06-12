Biltmore Family Office LLC Purchases 2,322 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $3,606,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.06. 1,350,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,588,916. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $32.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of -0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.10.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.74. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The company had revenue of $728.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VIRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtu Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.69.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

