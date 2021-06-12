Biltmore Family Office LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Biltmore Family Office LLC trimmed its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 35.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Premier Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Amgen by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its holdings in Amgen by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 15,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Trust Co grew its holdings in Amgen by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 9,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $242.77. 2,002,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,702,528. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $247.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.17 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,750 shares of company stock worth $1,194,790. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.81.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

