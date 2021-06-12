Biltmore Family Office LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Biltmore Family Office LLC trimmed its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 35.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Premier Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Amgen by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its holdings in Amgen by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 15,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Trust Co grew its holdings in Amgen by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 9,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Amgen stock traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $242.77. 2,002,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,702,528. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $247.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.72.
In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,750 shares of company stock worth $1,194,790. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.81.
Amgen Company Profile
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.
Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.