Biltmore Family Office LLC Sells 1,599 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Biltmore Family Office LLC cut its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA boosted its stake in Aflac by 19.6% during the first quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 39,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 6,396 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aflac during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Aflac by 2.5% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 19,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Aflac by 3.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 346,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,287 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 65.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AFL traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.25. 1,881,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,454,947. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.37 and a 1 year high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 24.09%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AFL. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Truist increased their price target on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.92.

In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $1,512,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,113.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $122,516.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,327.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,548 shares of company stock worth $1,856,657 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

