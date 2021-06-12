Biltmore Family Office LLC Sells 30 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Biltmore Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 320 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 50 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 41.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $609.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,205,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,118,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $181.70 and a one year high of $900.40. The stock has a market cap of $587.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 609.89, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $652.58.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. FIX upgraded shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $736.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.19.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,154,662.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.57, for a total transaction of $3,101,826.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,697,774.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,919 shares of company stock worth $77,904,588 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

