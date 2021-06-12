Biltmore Family Office LLC Sells 3,050 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Biltmore Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 0.8% of Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.23.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,364,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,460,277. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.53 and a 12 month high of $148.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

