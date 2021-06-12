Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.85 Million

Equities research analysts expect Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) to post sales of $2.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Biomerica’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.95 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.74 million. Biomerica posted sales of $2.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biomerica will report full year sales of $8.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.09 million to $9.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $28.14 million, with estimates ranging from $22.99 million to $33.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Biomerica.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $3.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 million. Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 45.06% and a negative net margin of 61.55%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Biomerica by 307.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 393,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 296,782 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biomerica by 243.7% in the 1st quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 247,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 175,630 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biomerica by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 220,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 10,328 shares during the last quarter. Fore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biomerica during the first quarter worth $421,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biomerica during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. 30.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BMRA traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.07. The company had a trading volume of 537,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,530. Biomerica has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The firm has a market cap of $50.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of -0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.26.

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products or detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations.

