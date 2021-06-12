BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Receives $101.91 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.91.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BTAI. Truist cut their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of BTAI stock opened at $37.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.86. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $71.50.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.19). Equities research analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 17.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,054,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,495,000 after purchasing an additional 154,298 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,031,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,397,000 after purchasing an additional 18,416 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 19.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 815,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,213,000 after purchasing an additional 130,470 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 684,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,646,000 after purchasing an additional 90,695 shares during the period. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 547,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,271,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.61% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

