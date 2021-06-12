Bitcoinus (BITS) Trading Up 100% Over Last Week

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded up 100% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 12th. Bitcoinus has a total market capitalization of $6,954.06 and $370.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoinus coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoinus has traded 100% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoinus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,134.61 or 1.00180987 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00032873 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009274 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00064478 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000968 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00009334 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Bitcoinus Coin Profile

Bitcoinus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 coins and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 coins. Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Bitcoinus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoinus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoinus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.