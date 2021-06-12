BitMax Token (BTMX) Price Reaches $1.85 on Top Exchanges

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. BitMax Token has a market cap of $1.22 billion and approximately $13.93 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitMax Token has traded 35.9% higher against the dollar. One BitMax Token coin can now be bought for about $1.85 or 0.00003421 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitMax Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00061381 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003843 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00021958 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $283.93 or 0.00791132 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,007.89 or 0.08381201 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.21 or 0.00086968 BTC.

BitMax Token Profile

BitMax Token is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitMax Token is bitmax.io . The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax . BitMax Token’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

BitMax Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMax Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitMax Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitMax Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitMax Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitMax Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.