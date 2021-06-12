BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Receives $49.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.80.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BJ. Zacks Investment Research raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of NYSE:BJ traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $47.67. 695,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,962,174. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.42. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52 week low of $32.84 and a 52 week high of $50.18.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 161.94%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,555,336.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,180,007.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 8,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total value of $381,485.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,690 shares in the company, valued at $2,480,432.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,663 shares of company stock worth $4,155,211. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 24.0% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 392,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,597,000 after buying an additional 75,890 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.7% during the first quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 15,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 554,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,878,000 after acquiring an additional 63,305 shares during the last quarter.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

