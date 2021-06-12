Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) PT Raised to C$5.50

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BDI. Cormark increased their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$4.50 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of TSE BDI opened at C$4.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$258.49 million and a P/E ratio of -373.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.04. Black Diamond Group has a 52 week low of C$1.27 and a 52 week high of C$4.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.16.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$65.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$55.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Black Diamond Group will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

