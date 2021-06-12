BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (BGY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on June 30th

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.
NYSE BGY opened at $6.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.34. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $4.94 and a 1 year high of $6.70.
About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust
