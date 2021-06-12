BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (BGY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on June 30th

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

NYSE BGY opened at $6.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.34. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $4.94 and a 1 year high of $6.70.

Get BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust alerts:

About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.