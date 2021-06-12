BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (FRA) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

FRA opened at $12.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.95. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $13.14.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

