BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stake in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,534,749 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 355,501 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in JOYY were worth $237,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YY. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of JOYY by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $389,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,187 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of JOYY by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,603,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $128,235,000 after purchasing an additional 869,528 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of JOYY by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,204,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,346,000 after purchasing an additional 15,260 shares during the last quarter. H&H International Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of JOYY during the fourth quarter worth $88,938,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of JOYY by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,066,785 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $85,322,000 after purchasing an additional 444,517 shares during the last quarter. 60.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JOYY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.80.

YY stock opened at $72.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.51. JOYY Inc. has a one year low of $70.30 and a one year high of $148.88.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($2.95). The firm had revenue of $579.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. JOYY had a net margin of 41.29% and a return on equity of 3.86%. Research analysts predict that JOYY Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -93.12%.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

