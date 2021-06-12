BlackRock Inc. Has $240.62 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,073,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 314,333 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.11% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $240,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MUB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000.

MUB stock opened at $117.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.79. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.82 and a fifty-two week high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

