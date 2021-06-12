BlackRock Inc. Has $250.85 Million Holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,714,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,008 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.15% of Eagle Bancorp worth $250,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $1,482,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,922,000 after purchasing an additional 13,125 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 141.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 290,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,985,000 after purchasing an additional 128,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

EGBN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 15th. G.Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Eagle Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

EGBN stock opened at $57.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $58.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.14.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $93.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.48 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.51%.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

