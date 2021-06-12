BlackRock Inc. Raises Position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,699,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,368 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of Overstock.com worth $245,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Overstock.com in the first quarter worth about $55,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Overstock.com by 125.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in Overstock.com by 120.0% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 257.0% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OSTK opened at $90.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 4.44. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.84 and a 12-month high of $128.50.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $659.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.35 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 26.14%. Analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Overstock.com news, insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 2,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $151,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,960.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President David J. Nielsen sold 5,400 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $399,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 14,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,334. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,287,905 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Overstock.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Overstock.com Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

