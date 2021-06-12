Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BTT)

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.
Shares of NYSE BTT opened at $25.91 on Friday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a twelve month low of $23.62 and a twelve month high of $26.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.82.
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile
