BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

MCA stock opened at $15.78 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $16.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.12.

About BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

