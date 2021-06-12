BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

NYSE MQY opened at $16.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.25. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $17.80.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

