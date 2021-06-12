BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Short Interest Up 286.2% in May

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 286.2% from the May 13th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BNY stock opened at $14.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.79. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $13.17 and a 1 year high of $16.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNY. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 210,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 5,914 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $2,549,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

