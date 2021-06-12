BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.23

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.226 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd.
Shares of NYSE BST opened at $59.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.42. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 1-year low of $35.61 and a 1-year high of $62.16.
About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust
