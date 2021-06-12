BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Shares Sold by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 58.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,405 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEAR. Fure Financial Corp boosted its position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 46.1% in the first quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 210.4% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 1,812.1% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

Shares of BATS NEAR opened at $50.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.18. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $50.30.

