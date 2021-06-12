BMO Capital Markets Increases Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Price Target to C$10.00

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$10.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$324.98 million and a PE ratio of -31.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$9.92. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$7.09 and a one year high of C$10.26.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

