BMO Capital Markets Raises Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) Price Target to C$10.00

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from $10.75 to $10.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

OTCMKTS IVREF opened at $8.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.10. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $5.46 and a twelve month high of $8.45.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

