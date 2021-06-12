BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 3,879 Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) by 69.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 75.6% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 12.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 243.5% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $899,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,868,881.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 17,850 shares of company stock valued at $946,153 in the last ninety days. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on HURN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target (up from $63.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $52.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $61.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 49.35 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.60.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $203.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

