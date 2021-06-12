BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $504,000 Stake in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total value of $292,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,028.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John H. Chuang bought 10,000 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $124.66 per share, with a total value of $1,246,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOOR stock opened at $116.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Masonite International Co. has a 12 month low of $62.98 and a 12 month high of $132.22.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $646.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.32 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 25.00%. Masonite International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Masonite International Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DOOR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.14.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

